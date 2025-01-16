Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Deposits lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Hughes scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Hughes got the Canucks on the board at 14:52 of the second period, though the Kings answered with a goal just over a minute later. The defenseman continues to roll with two goals and four assists over six contests since he returned from an undisclosed injury. He's now at 10 goals, 48 points, 118 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 40 appearances.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
