Quinn Hughes News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Hughes notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Hughes earned his third straight multi-point effort and his fourth such performance during a seven-game point streak. During the streak, he has five goals and six helpers. The star defenseman is up to 58 points (14 goals, 44 helpers), 135 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating across 46 appearances. Hughes has 23 more points than the next closest Canuck, J.T. Miller, who has 35 points on the season.

