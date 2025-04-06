Quinn Hughes News: Dishes two assists in win

Hughes logged two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hughes' helpers came on goals by Brock Boeser and Conor Garland during the Canucks' five-goal first period. Prior to Saturday, Hughes had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, his first multi-game slump in over a month. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 72 points (27 on the power play), 176 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 62 appearances this season. With six games left on the regular-season slate, Hughes could still take a run at the 80-point mark if he gets on a hot streak.