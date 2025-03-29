Quinn Hughes News: Earns pair of helpers
Hughes registered two assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Hughes has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, earning two goals and eight assists in that span. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 70 points, 172 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 59 appearances. Hughes is doing everything he can to help the Canucks' playoff push, so he should be locked into virtually all fantasy lineups down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now