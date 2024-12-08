Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Extends point streak in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 11:08pm

Hughes netted a goal on four shots in 20:18 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Hughes opened the scoring in the first period by beating Andrei Vasilevskiy on the backhand. The goal extended Hughes' point streak to seven games, a span in which he's accumulated three goals and 10 helpers. The 25-year-old's 20:18 of ice time was his second-lowest mark of the season, which is surprising, considering the game was tied late in the third period. Hughes is up to seven goals, 25 assists, 19 PIM, 84 shots on goal and a plus-9 rating through 26 contests. The star defenseman trails only Cale Makar for the league lead in points among blueliners.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now