Quinn Hughes News: Extends point streak Thursday

Hughes tallied an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis.

Hughes came through for the Canucks when they needed him most by helping set up the game-tying goal with four seconds left in regulation. With the helper, Hughes eclipsed the half-century mark on the season and has 66 total points in 55 appearances this season. The 25-year-old blueliner also has a five-game point streak in his five appearances since his return from an undisclosed injury. While injuries have stymied his overall point total, Hughes should still finish the season well above a point-per-game and contest for the 75-point mark by the end of the regular season.