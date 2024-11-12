Quinn Hughes News: Extends point streak to five games

Hughes notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Hughes has a goal and seven assists during his five-game point streak. The defenseman has earned three of those helpers on the power play. He's now at 16 points (five on the power play), 51 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances. Hughes is a sure thing in fantasy -- managers should deploy him with confidence.