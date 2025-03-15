Quinn Hughes News: Finds twine Saturday

Hughes scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hughes has a goal, an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over two contests since returning from an undisclosed injury that cost him four games. The 25-year-old Hughes is up to 15 tallies, 62 points, 145 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 52 appearances. While his 2023-24 point total (92) is too far out of reach, Hughes could still match his 17-goal total from last season despite numerous injury absences.