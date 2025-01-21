Quinn Hughes News: Gathers helper in loss

Hughes notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Hughes has four goals and five assists over eight contests since he returned from an undisclosed injury, but he also has a minus rating in five of those games. The defenseman set up an Elias Pettersson tally in the second period of Tuesday's loss. Hughes is up to 51 points (20 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 42 appearances.