Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Generates assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Hughes notched an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Hughes set up a Jake DeBrusk goal in the third period. Prior to Saturday, Hughes had not logged just one point in any game this season, racking up four multi-point efforts and five scoreless outings. He's now at two goals, seven helpers, 40 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances in his usual top-pairing role.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
