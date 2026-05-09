Quinn Hughes News: Goal, assist in win
Hughes scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Hughes' pair of points came 1:33 apart in the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old blueliner has four multi-point efforts this postseason, including three over his last four contests. He's up to four goals, nine helpers, two power-play points, 16 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over nine playoff outings.
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