Quinn Hughes News: Good to go Monday

Hughes (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Monday versus San Jose, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Hughes' status was in question heading into Monday's contest, but he'll avoid missing his first game of the campaign. The 2018 first-round selection will fill his usual role on the top pair and No. 1 power-play unit. The all-world blueliner ranks second among defensemen in the NHL in scoring with eight goals and 40 points through 33 games.