Quinn Hughes News: Helps out on power play

Hughes notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

Hughes helped out on Jake DeBrusk's second-period tally. The 25-year-old Hughes has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of 11 games in November, and one of the two exceptions was Saturday, when he was ejected for boarding in the first period against the Senators. That was a rare lapse for the defenseman, who makes much more of an impact on offense than he does with the body. He's at four goals, 16 helpers, eight power-play points, 68 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 20 appearances.