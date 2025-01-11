Quinn Hughes News: Keeps piling up points

Hughes scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

His goal was a gimme. Leafs defender Simon Benoit inadvertently swatted the puck out of the air and into the net, and Hughes was the last Canuck to touch the puck. He has 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 38 games this season. The next closest Canuck has 30 points. Quinn leads NHL defenders in assists and is third overall in points. Norris anyone? Anyone? Or maybe the Hart?