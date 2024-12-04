Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Nets PP goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 9:57am

Hughes scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Hughes found twine midway through the first period to give the Canucks the lead, but Vancouver was unable to hold on and ended up losing in overtime. Hughes remains highly productive, however, and he's been one of the most productive blueliners in the NHL over the last few weeks from a fantasy perspective. He's currently riding a five-game point streak and has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last nine outings, racking up 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in that span.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
