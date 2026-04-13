Quinn Hughes News: Not playing Monday
Hughes (rest) won't play against St. Louis on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hughes will get at least one game off to rest, but it's unclear if he will play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against Anaheim. He has generated seven goals and 76 points in 74 games between Minnesota and Vancouver this campaign.
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