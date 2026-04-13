Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hughes (rest) won't play against St. Louis on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hughes will get at least one game off to rest, but it's unclear if he will play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against Anaheim. He has generated seven goals and 76 points in 74 games between Minnesota and Vancouver this campaign.

Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Hughes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Hughes See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 11th
NHL
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 11th
Author Image
Greg Vara
2 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 9th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 9th
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 7th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 7th
Author Image
Greg Vara
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago