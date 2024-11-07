Quinn Hughes News: One of each in win

Hughes scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hughes' tally in the third period ended up being the game-winner, his first such goal this season. He's opened November with five points over three contests as the Canucks swept their road trip through California. Hughes is up to three goals, 11 assists, 45 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 12 outings. He averaged just under 2.5 shots per game in 2023-24, but he's at 3.75 shots per game this season, which could help him sustain his elite offense despite a decline in efficiency.