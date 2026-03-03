Quinn Hughes News: One of each Tuesday

Hughes scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Hughes set up Mats Zuccarello's tally in the second period and added a goal of his own in the third. Over his last 14 outings, Hughes has three goals and 19 helpers, with 10 of those assists coming on the power play. He's up to six goals, 61 points (28 on the power play), 155 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 56 appearances between the Wild and the Canucks this season.