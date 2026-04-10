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Quinn Hughes News: Pair of points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hughes scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Hughes tallied the Wild's first goal, which was his first since March 3. He's maintained strong offense with two goals and 16 helpers over his last 19 outings since the start of March. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 76 points, 187 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 73 appearances between the Wild and the Canucks this season.

Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
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