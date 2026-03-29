Quinn Hughes News: Plucks two apples in loss
Hughes supplied two assists, put three shots on net and posted four blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.
Hughes slid the primary helper on each of Minnesota's two goals in the third period to help bring the team within one goal. Overall, he now has 66 assists, 72 points, 176 shots on net and 77 blocked shots across 68 games this season. The superstar defenseman has been incredibly consistent in March with a goal and 13 assists across over the last 14 games. He is currently tied with Edmonton's Evan Bouchard for most assists from a blueliner this season. While Hughes' goal total has taken a step back from the past two seasons, he remains in the running to be nominated for this year's Norris Trophy.
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