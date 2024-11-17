Quinn Hughes News: Posts assist with man advantage

Hughes logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Hughes set up an Elias Pettersson tally in the second period. With a goal and nine helpers over eight games in November, Hughes continues to be a force on offense. Five of his assists in that span have come on the power play. The superstar blueliner is at 18 points (seven on the power play) with 59 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 17 outings overall.