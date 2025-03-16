Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Pots lone goal on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Hughes scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Utah.

Hughes' tally opened the scoring at 2:37 of the second period, but it was all the Canucks could muster on 19 shots against Karel Vejmelka. With two goals, one assist, seven shots on net and four blocked shots over his last three outings, Hughes has not missed a beat since a four-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. The star defenseman is up to 16 goals, 63 points, 150 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now