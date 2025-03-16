Quinn Hughes News: Pots lone goal on power play

Hughes scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Utah.

Hughes' tally opened the scoring at 2:37 of the second period, but it was all the Canucks could muster on 19 shots against Karel Vejmelka. With two goals, one assist, seven shots on net and four blocked shots over his last three outings, Hughes has not missed a beat since a four-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. The star defenseman is up to 16 goals, 63 points, 150 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances.