Quinn Hughes News: Provides pair of assists

Hughes notched two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Hughes saw his seven-game point streak end in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The defenseman was right back at it Thursday, helping out on goals by Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk. Hughes is up to 34 points (14 on the power play) with 90 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 28 outings this season. He's one of the top blueliners in the league, and his current scoring pace could put him on the cusp of a 100-point campaign if he maintains it.