Quinn Hughes News: Puts up power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Hughes logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hughes saw a five-game point streak snapped in Thursday's loss to the Islanders. He got right back on the scoresheet when he helped out on Elias Pettersson's tally in the second period of this contest. Hughes continues to perform at an elite level with three goals, 14 helpers, six power-play points, 57 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 16 appearances this season.

