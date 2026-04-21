Quinn Hughes News: Records pair of helpers
Hughes notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1.
Hughes has three helpers and a plus-5 rating over the first two games of the playoffs. The 26-year-old will see significant playing time at even strength and on the power play throughout the Wild's playoff run. He's been good in his previous postseason performances, earning 26 points over 30 playoff outings across two runs with the Canucks. Hughes was among the top-scoring blueliners in the regular season with 76 points over 74 appearances.
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