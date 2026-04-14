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Quinn Hughes News: Remains out for rest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hughes (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Hughes ends the regular season at 76 points in 74 appearances between Minnesota and Vancouver. Considering he also averaged 27:44 of ice time per game, it makes sense that the Wild will give him a full week off ahead of the playoffs.

Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
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