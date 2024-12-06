Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Riding six-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Hughes had two assists, including one on the power play, and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hughes' point streak is up to six games (two goals, 10 assists). He has earned a power-play point in five of those contests. The 25-year-old defenseman is in peak form and already has six goals, 25 helpers, 80 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 25 appearances. Hughes is three points behind Cale Makar (34), though the former has played in two fewer games so far.

