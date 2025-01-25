Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Scores both goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Hughes scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Hughes tallied once in each of the first two periods, giving Kevin Lankinen enough support to get the win. During his current five-game point streak, Hughes has five goals and two assists. He's logged multiple points in four of 10 outings in January, and the star defenseman is up to 14 tallies, 54 points, 130 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 44 appearances.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
