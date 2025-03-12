Quinn Hughes News: Set to return Wednesday

Hughes (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hughes will return from a four-game absence due to this injury. He's been banged up for the better part of six weeks, but the 25-year-old is a huge boost to the Canucks' defense and power play if he can play through any lingering issues. Expect Hughes to log time on the first pairing and top power-play unit in Wednesday's contest.