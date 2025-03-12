Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes News: Set to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Hughes (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hughes will return from a four-game absence due to this injury. He's been banged up for the better part of six weeks, but the 25-year-old is a huge boost to the Canucks' defense and power play if he can play through any lingering issues. Expect Hughes to log time on the first pairing and top power-play unit in Wednesday's contest.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
