Quinn Hughes News: Sets up game-winner

Hughes recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Hughes' availability for Wednesday's contest came down to a true game-time decision, but he was able to suit up as part of a seven-defensemen lineup. The 25-year-old was expected to be eased back into action after a six-game absence, but he still ended up with 21:38 of ice time. He was on the ice in a clutch moment, setting up Conor Garland's second goal of the game at 4:26 of overtime to secure the win. That helper got Hughes to the 60-point mark on the season, and he's added 138 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 48 appearances. A couple of injuries have likely ruined his chances of matching last season's 92-point output, but if he maintains his overall pace, he'll finish with the best points-per-game mark of his career, which is currently at 1.25.