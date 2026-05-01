Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Shines in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Hughes scored twice on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Hughes' first two goals of the series couldn't come at a better time for the Wild. He opened the scoring at 6:23 of the first period and then added the eventual game-winner midway through the third. He ended the first round with two goals, six helpers, 13 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over six outings. Hughes will look to keep his offense up while also getting a head-to-head playoff matchup with Cale Makar and the Avalanche in the second round.

Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
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