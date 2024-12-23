Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Status in question Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 4:34pm

Hughes (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's divisional matchup against San Jose, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

It's unclear what Hughes is dealing with, but he was one of the last Vancouver players on the ice at Monday morning's skate, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News relays. That's a likely indication that Hughes won't be sidelined long term if he's unable to suit up Monday. Erik Brannstrom, who has been a healthy scratch in back-to-back games, would return to the lineup if Hughes is out.

