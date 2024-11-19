Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Strikes early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Hughes scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hughes scored 34 seconds into the game, giving the Canucks their only (short-lived) lead of the game. The defenseman is rolling in November with two goals and nine assists over nine appearances. He's now at four goals, 19 points, 64 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 contests overall.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now