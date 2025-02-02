Quinn Hughes News: Suiting up versus Detroit

Hughes (undisclosed) was on the ice for pregame warmups, which indicates he'll be in the lineup Sunday against the Red Wings, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Hughes wasn't available for practice Saturday and was deemed a game-time decision heading into Sunday's contest, but he'll avoid missing his fifth game of the season. The star defenseman has racked up 14 goals and 59 points over 47 appearances in 2024-25.