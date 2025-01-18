Quinn Hughes News: Tallies twice on power play

Hughes scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Hughes has four goals over his last four games and eight points across his last seven outings. The 25-year-old's second tally Saturday was the game-winner, his second such goal this season. Hughes is up to the 50-point mark (12 goals, 38 assists), and he's earned 20 of those points on the power play. He's added 123 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating. A 20-goal campaign is still a plausible outcome as Hughes continues to be the cream of the crop among NHL blueliners.