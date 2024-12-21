Quinn Hughes News: Three-point effort in overtime loss

Hughes scored a goal on five shots and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Hughes has three multi-point efforts over his last six outings. The 25-year-old defenseman did everything he could to keep the Canucks in this contest, and it was good enough for one point in the standings. Hughes is up to eight goals, 40 points, 108 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 33 appearances, giving him a chance to take a run at a 100-point season.