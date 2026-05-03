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Quinn Hughes News: Three-point showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hughes scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Hughes was one of 11 skaters for the Wild to get on the scoresheet, though he was the only one to earn multiple points. With this series being billed as a battle between top defensemen in Hughes and Colorado's Cale Makar, it's encouraging to see the headliners each earn three points in the opener. Hughes is up to three goals, eight assists, 15 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over seven playoff contests.

Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
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