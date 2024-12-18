Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Two assists in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Hughes provided a pair of assists and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Hughes had a hand in goals by Danton Heinen (on the power play) and Dakota Joshua. This gave Hughes 30 assists on the year, and he's earned five of them over the last four contests. The star defenseman is at 37 points, 101 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 31 outings overall.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
