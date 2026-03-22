Quinn Hughes News: Two helpers against Dallas

Hughes notched two assists in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

The star blueliner drove play once again, setting up Bobby Brink for Minnesota's first goal midway through the second period before initiating the sequence that resulted in Vladimir Tarasenko's OT winner. Hughes snapped a rare three-game point drought with the performance, and in 39 games since being traded from the Canucks he's delivered four goals and 46 points.