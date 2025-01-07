Quinn Hughes News: Two helpers in return
Hughes notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
After missing the prior four games due to an undisclosed issue, Hughes was right back in form in his return, producing his sixth multi-point performance in 13 appearances since the beginning of December. The All-Star blueliner has eight goals and 44 points through 35 contests this season, with 17 of those points (one goal and 16 helpers) coming on the power play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now