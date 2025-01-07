Quinn Hughes News: Two helpers in return

Hughes notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

After missing the prior four games due to an undisclosed issue, Hughes was right back in form in his return, producing his sixth multi-point performance in 13 appearances since the beginning of December. The All-Star blueliner has eight goals and 44 points through 35 contests this season, with 17 of those points (one goal and 16 helpers) coming on the power play.