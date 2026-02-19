Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes News: Two points vs. Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Hughes scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in USA's 2-1 win over Sweden in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Hughes entered the Olympics on a 10-game point streak in the NHL and hasn't slowed down while donning the Stars and Stripes jersey, tallying six points (one goal and five assists). He co-leads Team USA in scoring alongside Auston Matthews, who has three goals and three assists to his name.

Quinn Hughes
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Hughes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Hughes See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago