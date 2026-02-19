Quinn Hughes News: Two points vs. Sweden

Hughes scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in USA's 2-1 win over Sweden in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Hughes entered the Olympics on a 10-game point streak in the NHL and hasn't slowed down while donning the Stars and Stripes jersey, tallying six points (one goal and five assists). He co-leads Team USA in scoring alongside Auston Matthews, who has three goals and three assists to his name.