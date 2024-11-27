Quinn Hughes News: Valiant performance in loss

Hughes lit the lamp and distributed two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

Hughes spearheaded Vancouver's comeback attempt that ultimately proved futile -- the left-shot blueliner registered a point on each of the Canucks' final three tallies. The 25-year-old added three shots, one block and a plus-2 rating in a team-high 27:35 of ice time. Hughes is carrying the load on offense for his club with a team-leading 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) through 21 games. The star defenseman has five more points than any of his teammates, and his world-class skating ability is the foundation of why Hughes is one of the most reliable fantasy options in the NHL.