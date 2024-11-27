Quinn Hughes News: Valiant performance in loss
Hughes lit the lamp and distributed two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.
Hughes spearheaded Vancouver's comeback attempt that ultimately proved futile -- the left-shot blueliner registered a point on each of the Canucks' final three tallies. The 25-year-old added three shots, one block and a plus-2 rating in a team-high 27:35 of ice time. Hughes is carrying the load on offense for his club with a team-leading 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) through 21 games. The star defenseman has five more points than any of his teammates, and his world-class skating ability is the foundation of why Hughes is one of the most reliable fantasy options in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now