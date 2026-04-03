Quinn Hutson News: Nets two goals in AHL loss

Hutson scored two goals in AHL Bakersfield's 6-3 loss to San Diego on Friday.

Hutson has surged late in the season with three goals and five assists over his last seven contests. He's been excellent as a rookie in the AHL this year, earning 29 goals, 28 assists, 181 shots on net and 78 PIM over 60 appearances. Hutson has seen a little NHL time, and his strong AHL play earned him a two-year contract extension back in January.