Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield Injury: Could return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Byfield (upper body) will join the Kings for their upcoming five-game road trip, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Friday.

Byfield's recovery timeline will see him remain on the shelf versus the Habs on Saturday, but he at least appears to be trending in the right direction. The Ontario native was heating up offensively prior to getting hurt, racking up four goals and one assist in his last seven outings. Once given the all-clear, Byfield should be in line for a middle-six role with the Kings.

