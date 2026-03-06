Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield Injury: Might be available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Byfield (upper body) might be an option for Saturday's game against Montreal, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Byfield has 13 goals, 33 points, 30 PIM, 45 hits and 33 blocks in 58 appearances in 2025-26. He's missed the Kings' past two games because of the injury. Kenny Connors might be a healthy scratch versus the Canadiens if Byfield is available.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield
