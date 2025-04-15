Quinton Byfield Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Byfield (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Byfield was injured on a sequence of cross-checks by Edmonton's Darnell Nurse in Monday's game. With the Kings locked into the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, they won't need to push anything with Byfield over the last two regular-season games. The rest of the Kings' lineup, including who will replace Byfield, will be revealed during warmups.