Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Byfield (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Byfield was injured on a sequence of cross-checks by Edmonton's Darnell Nurse in Monday's game. With the Kings locked into the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, they won't need to push anything with Byfield over the last two regular-season games. The rest of the Kings' lineup, including who will replace Byfield, will be revealed during warmups.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
