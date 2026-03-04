Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Byfield (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Islanders, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.

Byfield was also absent for Monday's 4-2 loss to Colorado because of the injury. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 58 appearances in 2025-26. Kenny Connors is expected to remain in the lineup Thursday, but he might lose his spot once Byfield is ready to return.

