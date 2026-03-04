Quinton Byfield Injury: Won't return Thursday
Byfield (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Islanders, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.
Byfield was also absent for Monday's 4-2 loss to Colorado because of the injury. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 58 appearances in 2025-26. Kenny Connors is expected to remain in the lineup Thursday, but he might lose his spot once Byfield is ready to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark42 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 954 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 558 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1579 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 2995 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More