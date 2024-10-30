Fantasy Hockey
Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Bags apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Byfield notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Byfield was back on the third line Wednesday, trading places with Alex Turcotte, who moved up alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe on the top line. Over the last three games, Byfield has two assists, and he's at five helpers without a goal through 11 outings overall. The 22-year-old has added 20 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating in a lukewarm start to 2024-25.

