Quinton Byfield News: Bags pair of points

Byfield scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Byfield picked up his third straight multi-point effort with this performance. He set up Scott Laughton's first-period tally before depositing an empty-netter in the third. With the recent surge, Byfield is up to 18 goals, 42 points, 152 shots on net, 55 hits, 37 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 69 appearances. He continues to look steady in a top-six role with ice time in all situations.