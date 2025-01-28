Quinton Byfield News: Credited with goal

Byfield scored a goal, fired two shots on net, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Byfield was credited with the Kings' second goal, which was officially an own goal by the Red Wings. This is the 22-year-old's second straight game with a tally after he went eight contests without one. Byfield is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 89 shots on net, 41 hits, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 47 appearances in 2024-25.